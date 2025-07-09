The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion

Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:34

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Crypto has always promised something radical: shared ownership, collective decision-making, and communities empowered by technology. From Bitcoin’s (BTC) pseudonymous roots to Ethereum’s (ETH) programmable governance, the narrative of decentralization has inspired millions to participate in reshaping the future of finance and culture. And yet, in 2025, the reality might feel more like a performance than a transformation.

Today’s most celebrated web3 platforms still rely on decision-making models that look surprisingly centralized. The teams that launch “community-owned” protocols often retain control long after the initial fanfare fades. Token voting systems give outsized power to wealthy insiders. And communities (the very people meant to govern, guide, and grow these ecosystems) are increasingly sidelined…

The result is a growing disillusionment across crypto circles: Has decentralization become just another buzzword?

The token distribution dilemma

One of the main culprits behind this credibility gap is token allocation. Many blockchain projects begin with investor-heavy cap tables, where venture capital firms, strategic partners, and founding teams receive a majority of the tokens (often at discounted prices during private rounds). When the token eventually becomes publicly tradable, the community enters late, buying in at higher valuations and holding far less governance power.

The implications here are clear. From the very beginning, unfortunately, community ownership is more a slogan than a structure. The majority of votes and incentives remain concentrated in the hands of early insiders, leaving everyday users with little more than symbolic influence over decisions that affect protocol upgrades, treasury usage, or partnerships.

This dynamic mirrors patterns we’ve seen elsewhere in culture. Think of fan communities that build enormous value around a franchise only to watch corporate executives dictate the creative direction. What web3 promised was different: a system where fans, users, and builders could actually co-create, steer, and benefit from the networks they supported. But the infrastructure hasn’t caught up to that vision.

Governance as performance

Governance systems are supposed to embody decentralization. In theory, they allow protocols to evolve through consensus with users proposing and voting on changes. But in practice, most crypto governance still runs on a “one token, one vote” model. That means those with more capital have more say. And those with the most capital (often early investors) can effectively shape outcomes with minimal input from the broader community.

Turnout in governance votes tends to be very low. Quorum thresholds are sometimes manipulated. Proposals can be buried in technical language, discouraging participation from anyone outside the inner circle. Even in cases where forums exist for open discussion, the decision-making process often happens off-chain, in private chats or founder group threads. Community sentiment may be acknowledged, but it rarely changes the outcome.

This isn’t an accident; the industry has quietly built systems that simulate decentralization while keeping control tightly held. It’s not unlike early gaming experiences where fans could “choose their own adventure,” but within a rigid, closed-loop world. You could pick your character’s outfit, but not the narrative. 

Crypto communities today are often left in a similar position: active participants in name, passive observers in reality.

The cultural cost of centralized web3

Undoubtedly, communities are the heart of crypto. They onboard new users, educate curious skeptics, build experimental tooling, and create viral memes that shape the cultural relevance of protocols. But when communities begin to realize that they have no real agency, participation falters. 

Builders stop contributing. Advocates lose interest. The energy that once animated a protocol dissipates.

This goes beyond idealism. There are practical risks to centralized control in decentralized packaging. Projects lose resilience, innovation slows, and network effects weaken. Perhaps most importantly, users begin to trust less, and not just in one project, but in the entire narrative of web3.

And it’s not only users who are paying attention. Regulators have started to scrutinize whether governance systems are genuinely decentralized or just a mechanism to avoid accountability. When tokens are held by a few and decisions are made by fewer, projects risk being classified as securities. That classification brings legal consequences, exchange delistings, and operational restrictions that can stall even the most promising ecosystems.

Can the industry redeem its own narrative?

The truth is that the tools for genuine decentralization exist; they just require intentional design. Token voting could be replaced with mechanisms like quadratic voting, delegated councils, or contributor-based reputation systems. Community treasuries could be structured to prioritize long-term contributors and creative experimenters, not just short-term returns.

There’s already a broader cultural shift happening in corporations and beyond—just look at the activist shareholders or fan-driven entertainment franchises. What these many movements share is a desire for meaningful participation—people investing not just money, but time, care, and expertise into causes and characters they believe in.

Crypto has the potential to take that idea further. Imagine decentralized intellectual property systems where fans govern the direction of a character they helped create. DAOs that commission content or merchandise simultaneously with communities aligned by values, vision, and upside. That model is already emerging in pockets of the web3 space, but it requires a fundamental shift: away from performance, toward shared power.

The path forward

Crypto doesn’t need to abandon decentralization; it just needs to take it seriously, which means recognizing where the current model fails, redesigning governance for inclusion and transparency, and reallocating power where it belongs: with the people building and believing in these networks every day.

If that shift happens, decentralization will no longer be a branding tool, and those conversations will no longer be necessary. It will become what it was always meant to be: a shared structure of value, ownership, and creativity. If it doesn’t, the industry will find itself increasingly isolated, not just from regulators, but from the very communities it claims to empower.

Arthur Azizov
Arthur Azizov

Arthur Azizov is the founder and Investor at B2 Ventures. Arthur is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in fintech and financial markets. He has invested in multiple projects, leading the way in financial technology innovation and reshaping how businesses interact with liquidity, trading, and payment services. Arthur’s entrepreneurial path began in 2007 with a payment terminal business, which gave him practical insight into financial systems. In 2008, he transitioned into professional trading, gaining experience in FX, futures, and stocks. This combination of business operations and trading knowledge laid the foundation for his next major venture, B2BROKER, which was established in 2014.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.56-2.87%
Ethereum
ETH$3,501.67-3.57%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00263-1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

Recently, the high-profile cryptocurrency platform Find Mining announced the official completion of its integration with BNB payments, offering BNB holders a brand new channel for daily passive income. This means that users can earn stable daily passive income through the Find Mining platform simply by holding BNB assets. This update does not involve BNB mining itself – since BNB is not a mineable asset – but introduces BNB as a convenient payment method to access affordable and genuine blockchain mining services. To provide a smooth onboarding experience, Find Mining has outlined four steps for users to get started with BNB payments. 1. Create an account Visit the official Find Mining website, where new users will receive a $15 hash rate bonus to help kickstart their cloud mining journey. 2. Deposit using BNB After registration, users can visit the “BNB Deposit” page to obtain a unique wallet address. BNB can be transferred from an exchange or personal wallet, and the minimum deposit amount is 0.12 BNB. 3. Select hash rate contract Find Mining offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to suit different user preferences, including short-term access, long-term options, and performance-focused plans. 4. Start receiving mining income After the contract is activated, the mining income will be automatically calculated and credited to the user’s account daily. Users can withdraw the income to an external BNB wallet or reinvest it to expand their computing power holdings. Click here to view more high-yield contract details . Find Mining CEO said: “This integration with the BNB payment system is an important step for us to actively respond to market demand and community voice. We are committed to bringing value to more users through convenient payment methods and stable revenue models, helping users to easily realize asset appreciation.” Core Advantages of the Platform BNB Enables Multi-Currency Mining Users can use BNB to purchase cloud mining contracts pegged to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) . All mining revenue will be automatically settled in US dollars, providing a convenient and stable income experience across currencies. Automatic Daily Settlement System Find Mining takes care of all the backend infrastructure, and users do not need to manage hardware or mining nodes. Revenue is automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts every day. Global Infrastructure Supported by More Than 135 Data Centers Find Mining is supported by a network of more than 135 data centers across multiple regions, helping to ensure stable delivery of computing power, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing. New User Trial Rewards Find Mining offers a trial contract to new users when they sign up, allowing them to experience the platform’s mining process without an initial deposit. This reward is designed to lower the entry barrier for new users and provide a risk-free onboarding experience. Security and Compliance Infrastructure Find Mining attaches great importance to fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform integrates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a cold and hot wallet separation architecture, and complies with relevant compliance standards in the jurisdictions where it operates. 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Find Mining provides 24/7 customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance to users in all regions of the world. About Find Mining Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is a leading global cryptocurrency computing power service provider. With over 9.4 million registered users, it operates 135 professional mining facilities around the world, including in the United States, Italy, Iceland, Norway, and other countries and regions. The company provides secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing power solutions, providing users with a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience. You can download the app from the official website (or search for “Findmining” on Google Play).
Core DAO
CORE$0.4697-2.73%
RWAX
APP$0.003885+0.96%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22169-3.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08117-1.18%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 22:14
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating