From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?

PANews
2025/07/09 20:00
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006068-0.89%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004729-0.29%

As the "synonym" of NFT trading, OpenSea became one of the most watched platforms in the crypto market in 2021 with its good user experience and strong network effect. However, with the rise of competitors such as Blur and Magic Eden, OpenSea's market share continued to decline. Nowadays, with the overall cooling of the NFT track, OpenSea has launched a series of transformation actions, trying to evolve from a "single NFT trading platform" to a "multi-asset trading portal on the chain."

From NFT Exchange to On-chain Asset Platform

OpenSea's transformation can be traced back to the beginning of this year.

In February 2025, OpenSea announced for the first time that it would issue the platform's native token SEA, and simultaneously launched the interactive task system Voyages, where users can earn points by completing on-chain tasks as a qualification for future airdrops. This move is considered a response to Blur's "trading is mining" model, with the intention of re-attracting lost traders.

In late May, OpenSea announced that the new version of the OS2 platform has officially left the Beta stage and supports token transactions for 19 mainstream public chains including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon.

The new trading system integrates NFT and crypto tokens, emphasizes "composability" and "chain native", and further enhances the mobile experience.

On July 8, OpenSea made another move and announced the acquisition of Web3 wallet project Rally. Rally focuses on mobile self-hosted wallets, integrating social functions and multi-asset support. In this acquisition, Rally co-founder Chris Maddern will serve as OpenSea CTO, and another founder Christine Hall will serve as Chief of Staff and directly join the core management team.

From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?

OpenSea said that the acquisition of Rally will accelerate its "mobile first" strategy, lower the user entry threshold through the native wallet system, and enhance the platform's on-chain transaction closed-loop capabilities.

NFT market continues to be sluggish, OpenSea is losing a lot of blood

Despite the rapid pace of transformation, OpenSea's fundamentals have not improved.

According to The Block data, as of June 2025, OpenSea's monthly NFT trading volume had dropped to approximately US$120 million, far lower than its peak of more than US$4 billion in early 2022.

From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?

In contrast, Blur has long dominated the high-frequency trader market with its liquidity incentives and native token BLUR, while Magic Eden has remained at the top of the Solana ecosystem.

More importantly, although OpenSea launched the Voyages task system, it did not bring back significant user traffic. A large number of users have shown aesthetic fatigue with the "task points + airdrop expectations" model, the community enthusiasm has not recovered, and the interaction activity on the chain has increased only slightly.

As of now, the SEA token has not announced a specific launch time, distribution mechanism or economic model, and its transparency is limited, resulting in a lack of market confidence.

Brand Misalignment and User Migration: Harder Problems to Solve

In addition to liquidity issues, OpenSea also faces deeper challenges with its brand and user structure.

There are significant differences between NFT collectors and DeFi traders. The former pay more attention to artistry, scarcity and collection value, and prefer low-frequency transactions; while the latter emphasize liquidity, depth and efficiency, have high transaction frequency, and have more stringent requirements for user experience and technical response.

OpenSea was previously known for its positioning in the art market, but failed to form a competitive advantage in trading experience and professional products in a timely manner. If this transformation fails to quickly establish brand awareness for DeFi users, it may face the dilemma of "making products but no one uses them."

In addition, the wallet market has long been dominated by strong brands such as MetaMask and Rainbow. Although Rally has made some innovations in social and mobile terminals, its user base and product maturity are still limited. Whether OpenSea can build a wallet product with scale effect in the short term with this acquisition remains to be seen.

Transformation may be the last chance

OpenSea's transformation is both a self-rescue and a gamble.

It is trying to reshape its competitiveness through three major strategies: building an OS2 ecological closed loop to break the boundaries between NFT and DeFi, launching SEA tokens to activate liquidity, and expanding the mobile market through cooperation with Rally.

These choices are reasonable in terms of strategic direction. However, OpenSea does not have a clear lead in terms of execution rhythm, community mobilization, and product landing. When the SEA token will be launched and whether it has a clear incentive model will be the key variables in the coming months. If the airdrop fails to land and the platform user activity continues to decline, OpenSea may face a real risk of marginalization. You know, in the crypto world, a few months is an era, and OpenSea’s transformation window may really be running out.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.36%
Ethereum
ETH$3,492.29-3.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00264-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

Recently, the high-profile cryptocurrency platform Find Mining announced the official completion of its integration with BNB payments, offering BNB holders a brand new channel for daily passive income. This means that users can earn stable daily passive income through the Find Mining platform simply by holding BNB assets. This update does not involve BNB mining itself – since BNB is not a mineable asset – but introduces BNB as a convenient payment method to access affordable and genuine blockchain mining services. To provide a smooth onboarding experience, Find Mining has outlined four steps for users to get started with BNB payments. 1. Create an account Visit the official Find Mining website, where new users will receive a $15 hash rate bonus to help kickstart their cloud mining journey. 2. Deposit using BNB After registration, users can visit the “BNB Deposit” page to obtain a unique wallet address. BNB can be transferred from an exchange or personal wallet, and the minimum deposit amount is 0.12 BNB. 3. Select hash rate contract Find Mining offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to suit different user preferences, including short-term access, long-term options, and performance-focused plans. 4. Start receiving mining income After the contract is activated, the mining income will be automatically calculated and credited to the user’s account daily. Users can withdraw the income to an external BNB wallet or reinvest it to expand their computing power holdings. Click here to view more high-yield contract details . Find Mining CEO said: “This integration with the BNB payment system is an important step for us to actively respond to market demand and community voice. We are committed to bringing value to more users through convenient payment methods and stable revenue models, helping users to easily realize asset appreciation.” Core Advantages of the Platform BNB Enables Multi-Currency Mining Users can use BNB to purchase cloud mining contracts pegged to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) . All mining revenue will be automatically settled in US dollars, providing a convenient and stable income experience across currencies. Automatic Daily Settlement System Find Mining takes care of all the backend infrastructure, and users do not need to manage hardware or mining nodes. Revenue is automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts every day. Global Infrastructure Supported by More Than 135 Data Centers Find Mining is supported by a network of more than 135 data centers across multiple regions, helping to ensure stable delivery of computing power, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing. New User Trial Rewards Find Mining offers a trial contract to new users when they sign up, allowing them to experience the platform’s mining process without an initial deposit. This reward is designed to lower the entry barrier for new users and provide a risk-free onboarding experience. Security and Compliance Infrastructure Find Mining attaches great importance to fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform integrates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a cold and hot wallet separation architecture, and complies with relevant compliance standards in the jurisdictions where it operates. 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Find Mining provides 24/7 customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance to users in all regions of the world. About Find Mining Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is a leading global cryptocurrency computing power service provider. With over 9.4 million registered users, it operates 135 professional mining facilities around the world, including in the United States, Italy, Iceland, Norway, and other countries and regions. The company provides secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing power solutions, providing users with a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience. You can download the app from the official website (or search for “Findmining” on Google Play).
Core DAO
CORE$0.4677-3.10%
RWAX
APP$0.003884+0.93%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22144-4.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.081-1.63%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 22:14
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.