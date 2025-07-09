The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing

Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:28
Wink
LIKE$0.009599-4.08%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158+1.28%

The Blockchain Group is set to broaden its global reach with a US OTCID secondary listing alongside companies like Air France KLM and Nestlé.

The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, is in the final steps of getting listed on the US OTCID market — a platform that provides a transparent and regulated environment for international companies to engage US investors.

According to the official press release, the Blockchain Group chose OTCID for its US listing because it follows financial reporting standards compatible with Euronext Growth, where the company already reports. The market also hosts major European companies such as Air France KLM, Nestlé, and Intesa Sanpaolo.

This listing will not involve issuing new shares or raising capital. Instead, existing shares currently traded on Euronext Growth Paris will be made available to US investors through a secondary listing on the OTCID market. Shares will be traded in US dollars and settled according to US market standards via market makers who will facilitate liquidity and compliance.

The upcoming listing on the US OTCID market comes amid The Blockchain Group’s ongoing efforts to accumulate more Bitcoin, with the latest purchase just days ago adding 116 BTC. The BTC purchases were funded through strategic capital raises, enabling the company to steadily increase its BTC holdings and reinforce its position as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.

As of the latest report, The Blockchain Group and its Luxembourg unit now hold a total of 1,904 BTC, acquired for a cumulative €172 million, with an average entry price of approximately €90,332 per BTC. This represents about 1.12% of the 170,000 BTC target the company aims to accumulate by 2032.

Continued Bitcoin buys are clearly paying off for The Blockchain Group, which recently reported an impressive year-to-date BTC yield of approximately 1,349%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.36%
Ethereum
ETH$3,492.29-3.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00264-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

Recently, the high-profile cryptocurrency platform Find Mining announced the official completion of its integration with BNB payments, offering BNB holders a brand new channel for daily passive income. This means that users can earn stable daily passive income through the Find Mining platform simply by holding BNB assets. This update does not involve BNB mining itself – since BNB is not a mineable asset – but introduces BNB as a convenient payment method to access affordable and genuine blockchain mining services. To provide a smooth onboarding experience, Find Mining has outlined four steps for users to get started with BNB payments. 1. Create an account Visit the official Find Mining website, where new users will receive a $15 hash rate bonus to help kickstart their cloud mining journey. 2. Deposit using BNB After registration, users can visit the “BNB Deposit” page to obtain a unique wallet address. BNB can be transferred from an exchange or personal wallet, and the minimum deposit amount is 0.12 BNB. 3. Select hash rate contract Find Mining offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to suit different user preferences, including short-term access, long-term options, and performance-focused plans. 4. Start receiving mining income After the contract is activated, the mining income will be automatically calculated and credited to the user’s account daily. Users can withdraw the income to an external BNB wallet or reinvest it to expand their computing power holdings. Click here to view more high-yield contract details . Find Mining CEO said: “This integration with the BNB payment system is an important step for us to actively respond to market demand and community voice. We are committed to bringing value to more users through convenient payment methods and stable revenue models, helping users to easily realize asset appreciation.” Core Advantages of the Platform BNB Enables Multi-Currency Mining Users can use BNB to purchase cloud mining contracts pegged to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) . All mining revenue will be automatically settled in US dollars, providing a convenient and stable income experience across currencies. Automatic Daily Settlement System Find Mining takes care of all the backend infrastructure, and users do not need to manage hardware or mining nodes. Revenue is automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts every day. Global Infrastructure Supported by More Than 135 Data Centers Find Mining is supported by a network of more than 135 data centers across multiple regions, helping to ensure stable delivery of computing power, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing. New User Trial Rewards Find Mining offers a trial contract to new users when they sign up, allowing them to experience the platform’s mining process without an initial deposit. This reward is designed to lower the entry barrier for new users and provide a risk-free onboarding experience. Security and Compliance Infrastructure Find Mining attaches great importance to fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform integrates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a cold and hot wallet separation architecture, and complies with relevant compliance standards in the jurisdictions where it operates. 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Find Mining provides 24/7 customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance to users in all regions of the world. About Find Mining Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is a leading global cryptocurrency computing power service provider. With over 9.4 million registered users, it operates 135 professional mining facilities around the world, including in the United States, Italy, Iceland, Norway, and other countries and regions. The company provides secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing power solutions, providing users with a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience. You can download the app from the official website (or search for “Findmining” on Google Play).
Core DAO
CORE$0.4677-3.10%
RWAX
APP$0.003884+0.93%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22144-4.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.081-1.63%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 22:14
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.