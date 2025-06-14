Russia uncovers illegal Bitcoin mining using trucks and seizes 95 mining devices

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Cointelegraph, law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Buryatia in the Russian Federation discovered illegal cryptocurrency mining activities hidden in a Kamaz truck during a routine power line inspection in the Lake Baikal region. The truck obtained electricity from a 10 kV line. The truck included 95 mining equipment and a mobile substation, but the two suspects drove away in an SUV before the police arrived. Buryat Energy, a subsidiary of Russia's Siberian Power Company, said that there have been six cases of electricity theft related to cryptocurrency mining since the beginning of this year.

