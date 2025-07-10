GMX hackers have converted all assets except FRAX into ETH, which may mean they have rejected the white hat bounty program

PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the GMX hacker has exchanged the assets stolen from the GMX V1 pool for ETH.
The assets stolen by the hacker include WBTC/WETH/UNI/FRAX/LINK/USDC/USDT. At present, all assets except FRAX have been sold in exchange for 11,700 ETH (US$32.33 million) and stored in 4 wallets.
The GMX hacker now holds 11,700 ETH and 10.495 million FRAX through 5 wallets, with a total value of $42.8 million. This operation should also mean that the hacker rejected the GMX project's proposal to repay the assets and take a 10% white hat bounty.
