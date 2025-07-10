HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Bitcoin eyes $110k and cloud mining booms, HASHJ lets anyone mine Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP on green energy, with a $118 sign-up bonus and daily payouts.

Table of Contents

  • What is HASHJ cloud mining?
  • 7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners
  • Success metrics and case studies
  • How to start mining in 3 steps
  • Flexible contract menu
  • About HASHJ

New York, USA — 9 July 2025 – As Bitcoin flirts with the $110,000 milestone, analysts call 2025 the “golden age of cloud mining.” Riding this momentum, compliance-first platform HASHJ today announced full support for Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP mining, delivered entirely through AI-optimized, 100% renewable-energy data centers. New users can start earning in minutes with no hardware costs and a US$118 welcome bundle.

“Bitcoin may be the headline, but Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP are where everyday users are finding explosive passive income,” said a HASHJ spokesperson. “Our Swiss-regulated, AI-driven infrastructure means anyone can capture those rewards, securely and sustainably, from their phone.”

What is HASHJ cloud mining?

HASHJ converts professional-grade mining facilities into rent-by-hash-power contracts. Investors lease computing power, while the platform handles rigs, energy and maintenance. Profits are credited every 24 hours, with principal plus earnings returned on contract expiry: zero technical barriers, zero geographic limits.

7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners

BenefitWhy It Matters
Swiss FINMA licenseOperates under clear regulatory oversight since 2019
$118 welcome packUS $18 cash + US $100 hash-power voucher—earn before you spend
AI hash schedulerReal-time pool switching maximises DOGE, ETH and XRP output
100 % green energyHydro and wind farms cut carbon and electricity cost
Daily compoundingAuto-reinvest feature lifts effective APY up to 25 %
Institution-grade securityMulti-sig cold storage and military-grade encryption
24/7 multilingual supportLive chat, phone and email in 15 languages

Success metrics and case studies

  • +400% new-user surge since BTC first crossed $100k; 45% are institutional accounts.
  • 42% reinvestment rate shows user trust and profitable outcomes.
  • Markus Schneider (Berlin entrepreneur) turned $7k to $25k in five months via auto-compound contracts.
  • Sophia Laurent (retired Canadian nurse) earns approximately $585/day on a $30k BTC plan, beating traditional income streams.

How to start mining in 3 steps

  1. Register: Create an account at hashj.com and claim a $118 bonus.
  2. Choose a plan: Select DOGE, ETH, XRP or a diversified bundle (2 – 90 day terms).
  3. Earn passively: Watch daily payouts arrive; withdraw or auto-compound whenever.

Popular pick: BTC fixed-rate plan now pays 1.5 – 2% daily; 70 % of Q3 users opted in.

Flexible contract menu

CoinMin StakeTerm OptionsDaily Return*
DOGEUS $5010 / 30 / 60 d1.3 – 1.9 %
ETHUS $10015 / 45 / 90 d1.4 – 2.0 %
XRPUS $5010 / 30 / 60 d1.2 – 1.8 %

Learn more about the contract click details.

About HASHJ

Founded in 2018, HASHJ operates 200+ renewable-powered mining facilities on three continents. Its AI scheduler allocates hash-rate across BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, LTC and more, serving 15 million users in 96 countries with transparent, high-yield contracts.

Interested users can mine Dogecoin, Ethereum, and XRP today at the official HASHJ website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Recently, the high-profile cryptocurrency platform Find Mining announced the official completion of its integration with BNB payments, offering BNB holders a brand new channel for daily passive income. This means that users can earn stable daily passive income through the Find Mining platform simply by holding BNB assets. This update does not involve BNB mining itself – since BNB is not a mineable asset – but introduces BNB as a convenient payment method to access affordable and genuine blockchain mining services. To provide a smooth onboarding experience, Find Mining has outlined four steps for users to get started with BNB payments. 1. Create an account Visit the official Find Mining website, where new users will receive a $15 hash rate bonus to help kickstart their cloud mining journey. 2. Deposit using BNB After registration, users can visit the "BNB Deposit" page to obtain a unique wallet address. BNB can be transferred from an exchange or personal wallet, and the minimum deposit amount is 0.12 BNB. 3. Select hash rate contract Find Mining offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to suit different user preferences, including short-term access, long-term options, and performance-focused plans. 4. Start receiving mining income After the contract is activated, the mining income will be automatically calculated and credited to the user's account daily. Users can withdraw the income to an external BNB wallet or reinvest it to expand their computing power holdings. Click here to view more high-yield contract details . Find Mining CEO said: "This integration with the BNB payment system is an important step for us to actively respond to market demand and community voice. We are committed to bringing value to more users through convenient payment methods and stable revenue models, helping users to easily realize asset appreciation." Core Advantages of the Platform BNB Enables Multi-Currency Mining Users can use BNB to purchase cloud mining contracts pegged to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) . All mining revenue will be automatically settled in US dollars, providing a convenient and stable income experience across currencies. Automatic Daily Settlement System Find Mining takes care of all the backend infrastructure, and users do not need to manage hardware or mining nodes. Revenue is automatically calculated and distributed to user accounts every day. Global Infrastructure Supported by More Than 135 Data Centers Find Mining is supported by a network of more than 135 data centers across multiple regions, helping to ensure stable delivery of computing power, efficient contract execution, and transparent data processing. New User Trial Rewards Find Mining offers a trial contract to new users when they sign up, allowing them to experience the platform's mining process without an initial deposit. This reward is designed to lower the entry barrier for new users and provide a risk-free onboarding experience. Security and Compliance Infrastructure Find Mining attaches great importance to fund security and regulatory compliance. The platform integrates multiple encryption protocols, adopts a cold and hot wallet separation architecture, and complies with relevant compliance standards in the jurisdictions where it operates. 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Find Mining provides 24/7 customer service in multiple languages, ensuring timely assistance to users in all regions of the world. About Find Mining Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is a leading global cryptocurrency computing power service provider. With over 9.4 million registered users, it operates 135 professional mining facilities around the world, including in the United States, Italy, Iceland, Norway, and other countries and regions. The company provides secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain computing power solutions, providing users with a stable and intelligent one-stop mining experience. You can download the app from the official website (or search for "Findmining" on Google Play).
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
