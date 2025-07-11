Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Pump.fun announced the completion of the acquisition of Solana's on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan, which is the platform's first acquisition transaction. Kolscan mainly provides real-time profit and loss data and performance ranking functions for on-chain traders. The acquisition amount was not disclosed. Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen said that in the future, Kolscan functions will be deeply integrated into the platform, including improving the copy trading analysis module and ranking system. Cohen emphasized that after the acquisition, all Kolscan services will be free, and the tool has accumulated tens of thousands of users.

