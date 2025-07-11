The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, BTC broke through $116,000 to set a new high, and ETH broke through $3,000

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, as regulatory expectations improved, liquidity continued to ease, and market sentiment gradually rose, the crypto market sector rose for two consecutive days, with a general increase of about 3% to 10%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 4.27% in 24 hours, once approaching $117,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 6.44%, breaking through $3,000.

The sectors with outstanding performance include: Meme sector rose again by 10.56% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Mog Coin (MOG), and MemeCore (M) rose by 17.76%, 20.71%, and 44.07% respectively; Layer2 sector rose by 10.42%, among which Arbitrum (ARB) and Starknet (STRK) rose by 14.41% and 15.97% respectively; AI sector rose by 10.26%, and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and Worldcoin (WLD) rose by 12.32% and 17.74% respectively.

In addition, the NFT sector rose 9.85%, among which Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 23.33%; the DeFi sector rose 6.07%, and within the sector, Ethena (ENA) rose 11.54%; the RWA sector rose 5.40%, and Plume (PLUME) rose 9.96%; the Layer1 sector rose 5.14%, and Hedera (HBAR) rose 14.19%; the PayFi sector rose 4.49%, and Telcoin (TEL) rose 11.69%; the CeFi sector rose 3.08%.

