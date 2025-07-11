The 1,135 BTC long positions held by a certain whale currently have a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the long position of 1,135 BTC (worth $132.65 million) held by the giant whale 0x5D2F currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million. To avoid liquidation, the giant whale has deposited an additional $5.5 million USDC margin to Hyperliquid. The new liquidation price is $121,080.

