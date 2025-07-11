PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, A-share digital currency and blockchain concept stocks continued to rise in the afternoon, Hengbao Co., Ltd., Pulian Software, and Zhongke Jincai hit the daily limit, and Sanwei Tiandi, Jida Zhengyuan, and Xinzhi Software were among the top gainers. Recently, the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a central group study meeting on the development trend and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

