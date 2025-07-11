Ethereum Foundation explains its ZK technology strategy: L1 zkEVM first, defining a new standard for "real-time proof"

PANews
2025/07/11 14:14
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004918-3.75%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04925-2.28%
L1
L1$0.00671+0.59%

PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation published a document stating that it is fully committed to zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology, hoping to apply it at all levels of the protocol stack and first deploy L1 zero-knowledge Ethereum virtual machine (zkEVM). The fastest (i.e., achievable within 1 year) and safest way to deploy is to allow validators to optionally run new clients and statelessly verify multiple proofs generated by different zkVMs. Proof verification is fast, concise, and download verification is feasible, which can take a deep defense strategy for zkVM. As long as the protocol provides a pipeline mechanism in Glamsterdam, off-chain verification can be achieved first.

Initially, it is expected that a small number of validators will run zero-knowledge clients, and the Foundation will invest resources to gradually increase its adoption rate. When the majority of stakeholders are willing to run, the gas limit can be increased to enable validators to verify proofs, and proofs can also be used for zk-rollups. This plan can mobilize the entire zkVM industry. To maintain L1 security, etc., the Foundation proposes a standardized definition of real-time proof: 99% of mainnet blocks are completed within 10 seconds, hardware cost ≤ $100,000, power consumption ≤ 10kW, proof size ≤ 300KiB, and security ≥ 128 bits. "Real-time proof" aims to achieve "home proof", that is, some independent stakers who currently run validators at home can choose to participate in proof.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,607.64-1.31%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.43-0.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.688-1.16%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,486.21-3.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04

Trending News

More

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Huaxing Capital plans to apply to expand its existing license to digital asset business and increase investment in industry infrastructure, on-chain ecology and RWA.

Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.