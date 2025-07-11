Coinbase has hired Opyn to lead the team, but does not cover Opyn’s protocol products

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The block, Coinbase has hired the core leadership team of the decentralized options protocol Opyn to seek to expand its derivatives business. This strategic talent hire (including the addition of CEO Andrew Leone and research director Joe Clark) will not cover Opyn's protocol products.

