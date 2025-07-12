IOST launches $3 million token buyback program

PANews reported on July 12 that according to official news, IOST has officially launched a token repurchase plan with a total amount of US$3 million to enhance the long-term and stable development of the ecosystem. The plan will last for 90 days. IOST said that this repurchase demonstrates the project's firm belief in long-term value and aims to enhance the resilience of the token economic model and promote the sustainable development of the ecosystem.

