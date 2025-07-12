Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for SIM Swapping to Steal $22 Million in Crypto

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Techinasia, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein increased Nicholas Truglia's sentence to 12 years for failing to fulfill an agreement to pay $20.4 million in compensation to victims. Truglia pleaded guilty in 2021 to participating in a fraud case against Michael Terpin, CEO of blockchain consulting firm Transform Group. The fraud involved tricking telecommunications employees into transferring Terpin's phone number to a SIM card controlled by hackers, thereby gaining access to his cryptocurrency account. Truglia was responsible for converting the stolen funds into Bitcoin.

