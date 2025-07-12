In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past half hour, a batch of ETH (51,431 pieces, worth $152 million) that had not been moved for 2 years was sorted from multiple addresses into a wallet. Looking back, these ETH were basically hoarded from the second half of 2019 to the beginning of 2020, with an average price of around $150. The current price has increased 20 times compared to that time.

