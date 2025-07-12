PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches:

1. The first batch of 14 countries on July 7: Japan (25%), South Korea (25%), South Africa (30%), Kazakhstan (25%), Laos (40%), Malaysia (25%), Myanmar (40%), Tunisia (25%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (30%), Indonesia (32%), Bangladesh (35%), Serbia (35%), Cambodia (36%), Thailand (36%).

2. The second batch of 8 countries on July 9: Brazil (50%), Philippines 20%, Brunei 25%, Moldova 25%, Algeria 30%, Iraq 30%, Sri Lanka 30%, and Libya 30%.

3. July 10, third batch of 1 country: Canada (35%).

4. The fourth batch of 2 countries (regions) on July 12: Mexico (30%) and the European Union (30%).