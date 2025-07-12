A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be about to hold TGE three weeks ago. It transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses 6 hours before the public sale started. In the end, 7 addresses successfully deposited 5.15 million USDC (only addresses with amounts ≥ US$100,000 are included here).

