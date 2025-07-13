Public Company Nuvve Issues $4.8 Million of Common Stock to Build HYPE Reserve

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced the issuance of 5,029,403 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a public offering price of US$0.95 per share, raising a total of approximately US$4.8 million. Part of the net proceeds from this offering will be used to advance the expansion of its corporate financial strategy to include HYPE (Hyperliquid's native token). All common shares to be sold in this offering will be sold by the company itself. The offering is expected to be completed on or about July 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.