Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios

PANews reported on July 13 that according to the Securities Times, Yuxin Technology said that in the field of payment, especially in retail payment scenarios, the company believes that stablecoins, as new asset products, must be deeply integrated into daily economic life in order to develop sustainably. The continuous expansion of their scope of use and circulation channels will directly enhance the ecological value and liquidity of the products. Essentially, as a product with monetary attributes, the richer the ecosystem of stablecoins, the stronger their market vitality. Based on this understanding, the company has carried out relevant research since last year and is actively exploring the introduction of stablecoin layout into daily retail life scenarios.