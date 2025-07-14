How bad did James Wynn lose? Combined crypto balance plummets

Prominent crypto trader James Wynn has deactivated his X account after his combined cryptocurrency wallet balance collapsed to just $10,176.

This drop is almost a 99% loss from his estimated $100 million holdings earlier in 2025.

Wynn changed his X profile bio to “broke” before deleting the account entirely. Searches for his handle now return an error message stating “This account doesn’t exist.”

Massive liquidations destroy portfolio

Wynn built his reputation through extreme leverage positions on HyperLiquid, often using 40x leverage while betting against market sentiment.

His aggressive approach initially generated substantial profits, but losses ultimately eliminated his wealth.

In May, Wynn’s $100 million Bitcoin (BTC) long position was liquidated. This occurred when the BTC price dropped below $105,000, resulting in a loss of 949 BTC from his account. He attempted recovery by opening another $100 million position but suffered near-total losses again.

The trader’s downfall accelerated through repeated attempts to recover losses with increasingly risky positions.

Following his initial losses, Wynn appealed to the cryptocurrency community for financial assistance. At least 24 different wallet addresses sent funds attempting to help the trader recover his positions.

Despite community support, the donations proved insufficient to restore Wynn’s trading capital or prevent further liquidations. His remaining balance of $10,176 is just a fraction of the assistance received from supporters.

Wynn also posted about his poor risk management practices before stepping down from X. “I’m effectively gambling,” he admitted. He also described his approach as fundamentally flawed rather than strategic trading.

Cautionary tale

Wynn’s story shows the extreme risks associated with high-leverage cryptocurrency trading, particularly during volatile market periods.

His 40x leverage amplified both gains and losses, creating unsustainable position sizes relative to his capital base.

Professional traders typically recommend risking no more than 1-2% of capital per trade. Wynn’s public downfall serves as a warning to retail traders drawn to leverage trading platforms that promise quick profits.

