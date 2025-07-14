SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 ETH 7 hours ago, and its holdings have reached 270,000

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 Ethereum ( ETH ) seven hours ago, worth about $ 48.85 million. Its total ETH holdings have now increased to 270,000 . Since starting to reserve ETH in the "micro-strategy" mode in early June , SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 270,000 , with an average purchase price of about $ 2,667 , and a current floating profit of about $ 81.8 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.