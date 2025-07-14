Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price

PANews reported on July 14 that the Lagrange Foundation said in a statement that it has noticed the price fluctuations of $LA and announced that it may participate in the repurchase of $LA tokens in the future to help stabilize the price. The foundation stated that all actions will comply with relevant laws and regulations, and the repurchase situation will be disclosed to the community after it occurs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.