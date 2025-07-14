Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

PANews reported on July 14 that according to GamesIndustry.biz, Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games received $7.25 million in the latest round of financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from a16z Speedrun, Play Ventures, e2vc and APY Ventures. The company plans to use the funds to promote the development of its new game "Sort Express" and expand the team. Circle Games CEO Gokturk Balıkcı said the team will focus on the casual puzzle game market and enhance the player experience through innovative mechanisms to achieve long-term retention. Bitkraft Ventures partner Jasper Brand said Circle Games has all the elements to become Turkey's next casual game giant.

