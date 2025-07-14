Dow slips 100 points as Wall Street weighs CPI, tariffs

2025/07/14 21:56
U.S. stocks opened lower as investors weighed macroeconomic conditions, particularly upcoming inflation data and tariff concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which posted strong gains last week, was down 100 points on the day. Losses in early trading added to the retreat observed amid President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also opened lower on Monday.

While stocks slipped, U.S. Treasury yields hovered near flat. The 10-year Treasury yield held around 4.43%, while the 2-year yield fluctuated near 3.89%.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) bucked the trend in equities.

After a string of higher highs and a fresh all-time high, the benchmark digital asset crossed the $120,000 mark for the first time. Bulls pushed the rally further, testing new record levels above $122,000 early Monday.

Dow slips – why stocks are down today

Wall Street has largely been on a tear in the past few months, with major indices hitting record highs after a turbulent April. However, the past week has seen stocks waver, with the S&P 500 hovering near 6,280 on Monday, July 14.

The Dow and Nasdaq Composite are also back at key levels. One notable headwind for stocks is rising trade tensions. Trump’s latest tariff move over the weekend included a surprise announcement of 30% duty on goods from the European Union and Mexico.

Earlier, Trump announced tariffs on imports from Brazil and Canada, which are set to take effect on August 1, 2025. While investor sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, market focus is squarely on trade tensions.

Attention is also on U.S. inflation data for June 2025, expected this week. Interest in the Consumer Price Index report is growing as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision.

