Terra Nexus and Sinohydro Bureau 6 reach cooperation to promote the commercialization of RWA project WFCA

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Bitcoin.com, Dubai-based Terra Nexus and Sinohydro Bureau 6 Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop mineral resources in West Africa and promote the real-asset-backed token WFCA into the commercialization stage. WFCA will be supported by diamonds and rare metals, and is committed to building a new financial model that connects blockchain and the real economy, providing support for application scenarios such as asset on-chain and cross-border settlement.

