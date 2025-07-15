Ethereum spot ETF received $259 million in inflows yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows

PANews
2025/07/15 11:53
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.01%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011098-1.09%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $259 million, recording net inflows for the seventh consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock ETF ETHA had a net inflow of $151 million, with a total historical inflow of $6.443 billion; Grayscale ETH ETF had a net inflow of $43.7863 million, with a total historical inflow of $868 million. As of now, the total net asset value of ETH spot ETFs is $13.767 billion, accounting for 3.8% of the total market value of ETH.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$113,611.33-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$3,486.85-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,649.59-1.20%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.51-0.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.674-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,486.85-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"