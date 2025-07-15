Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Argus recently gave Coinbase Global a "buy" rating, believing that the cryptocurrency trading platform continued its strong growth trend, and the recently passed "Cryptocurrency Innovation and Regulation Act" is expected to become a new engine for its business expansion. Argus analysts Kevin Heal and Masako Inagaki pointed out in the research report that Coinbase's continued investment in research and development and strategic acquisitions is expected to effectively increase the number of daily active users on the platform. However, they also reminded that the current stock price valuation has exceeded the fundamental performance. Specifically, Coinbase's price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of traditional exchange peers such as ICE (ICE.US), NDAQ (NDAQ.US), CME (CME.US), and CBOE (CBOE.US), but analysts believe that its leading profit margin performance and growth potential in the bull market cycle are sufficient to support the rationality of short-term premiums. As the US "Crypto Week" promotes three key legislations, traditional financial institutions are accelerating their layout in the crypto field. Coinbase, as a compliance leader, is expected to continue to benefit from market expansion. Analysts believe that under a clear regulatory framework, the phenomenon of "bad money driving out good money" in the cryptocurrency industry will be curbed, and platforms with technological advantages and compliance qualifications will dominate the next stage of competition.

