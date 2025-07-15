1INCH price surges 75% in a week as 1inch Swap DEX hits $700B volume

2025/07/15

1INCH price has rallied to $0.39 after breaking extended consolidation, boosted by the $700B milestone in DEX volume. However, bearish RSI divergence raises risk of breaking the established uptrend structure if the price falls below the $0.30 support.

1inch (1INCH) price has recently staged a parabolic rally, peaking at $0.39, after breaking out from a long-standing tight consolidation range around $0.16–$0.18, supported by strong volume.

Since then, the token has been respecting a structure of higher highs and higher lows, forming what appears to be an ascending channel. The price has now pulled back slightly to $0.34, just hovering above the newly established support zone around $0.30 zone, which is acting as a short-term demand area.

In terms of price action, the move appears to have been a breakout from a tight volatility compression range, but there doesn’t seem to be a clear catalyst to trigger the surge. However, the 1INCH rally coincided with a significant milestone for the 1inch ecosystem. On July 15, the 1inch team announced that 1inch Swap, the 1inch’s DEX aggregator tool, had surpassed $700 billion in total trading volume, reinforcing the platform’s growing dominance in the DEX aggregation space.

The trading volume milestone may have been driven by the firm’s recent efforts to offer faster transactions and reduced fees. Notably, 1inch recently partnered with Linea, a zkEVM Layer 2 developed by ConsenSys, to bring users up to 16.6x lower fees and 6x faster processing speeds compared to Ethereum. This follows integrations with Polygon and BNB Chain, as part of 1inch’s broader push to improve liquidity and trading efficiency across multiple blockchains.

Despite the strong rally and the DEX volume milestone, a bearish divergence has emerged between the price action and the RSI. While the 1INCH price has printed three consecutive higher highs, the RSI has formed three lower highs, signaling waning momentum beneath the surface of the uptrend.

1INCH price surges 75% in a week as 1inch Swap DEX hits $700B volume - 1

The $0.30-0.32 short-term demand zone now becomes a critical level. Holding above this area would suggest the uptrend remains intact and may pave the way for a retest of the recent high near $0.39. A breakdown below this zone could confirm momentum loss, potentially triggering a deeper correction.

