Goldman Sachs: U.S. potential inflation remains relatively mild overall. If it remains stable, the Fed may resume rate cuts in the fall

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Kay Haigh, global co-head of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs, said: "Although the consumer price index released today showed some early signs of the impact of tariffs, overall, underlying inflation remains relatively mild. However, price pressures are expected to increase during the summer, and the CPI reports in July and August will be important hurdles to overcome. At present, the Federal Reserve is still in wait-and-see mode. But if potential inflation continues to remain mild, the possibility of the Federal Reserve restarting the interest rate cut cycle in the fall remains."

