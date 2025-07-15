Core Foundation launches Rev+, a revenue sharing mechanism for stablecoin issuers and developers

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the Core Foundation announced the launch of Rev+, an innovative revenue distribution mechanism for the Web3 industry, which aims to reconstruct the profit model of stablecoin issuers, developers and DAOs. The protocol allows project parties to directly share profits from the gas fees generated by user on-chain interactions and establish a sustainable income stream based on actual use value. As the first EVM-compatible Bitcoin staking protocol, smart contract transactions such as stablecoin exchange and collateral transfer on the Core chain will bring continuous benefits to ecosystem participants. The revenue pool will be dynamically allocated based on four-dimensional indicators such as transaction volume and the number of new addresses. Although the initial scale is limited, it has the potential for growth in network effects.