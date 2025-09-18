$5 billion floods into XRP in a day; Here’s why

XRP extended its rally on September 18, adding more than $5 billion in market value in under 24 hours. The token climbed from $3 to $3.10, pushing its market cap from $180.47 billion to $185.79 billion at the time of publication.

Trading activity also surged, with 24-hour volume up 57% to $7.21 billion, as per data retrieved by Finbold from CoinMarketCap.

The move coincides with confirmation that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) will debut today after earlier delays. Unlike traditional spot ETFs, $XRPR will operate under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding XRP alongside cash and Treasuries.

Analysts say the product offers three key signals: it provides regulated exposure for U.S. investors without requiring direct XRP custody, it highlights growing institutional acceptance despite SEC hesitation on other ETF applications, and it is already sparking ETF-driven trading activity in spot markets. Sustaining daily volumes of over $200 million will be a key test in the weeks ahead.

XRP technical analysis

From a technical perspective, XRP has broken above its 7-day SMA ($3.06) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement ($3.07). The MACD histogram flipped positive (+0.0223), while the RSI (57.09) suggests room to extend without tipping into overbought conditions.

Immediate resistance sits at $3.18, with a clean break opening the door to the $3.48 target at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension.

XRP’s latest move combines ETF-driven institutional interest, technical resilience, and altcoin market tailwinds. While the ETF structure may not drive direct XRP demand as aggressively as a spot product, its novelty could attract new pools of capital and further legitimize the asset in U.S. markets.