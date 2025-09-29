ExchangeDEX+
The post 5 Coins to Buy Now That Ripple's CEO is Sure XRP Will Join U.S. Crypto Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is excited after Ripple's CEO stated XRP could be in U.S. crypto reserves. This could demonstrate how other governments can integrate digital money into their financial institutions, making XRP a store of value and cash flow mechanism. While XRP dominates this market, other cryptocurrencies are also worth considering for investment. These five coins might make smart investors rich. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin with Real Use Meme coins have captured the attention of investors worldwide, but few blend meme fun with practical use like Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The project has gained significant momentum, raising $25.9 million in its presale and selling 15.9 billion tokens across 13 stages. Currently, it's priced at $0.0022, and the price will increase as the early sale progresses. What sets Little Pepe apart from other meme coins is its solid token setup and the absence of trading fees. The project allocated 26.5% of its tokens for the early sale, 30% for long-term network reserves, and 13.5% for staking rewards, which provide additional benefits to holders without requiring extra work. With a 95% score from Certik checks, investors can trust its safety and promise to be open. Little Pepe also boasts a rapidly growing community of over 41,000 holders and 30,000 Telegram users. Mixing meme strength, faster Layer 2 tech, and active community involvement puts Little Pepe in a good spot to hit a $1 billion market value and get into the top 100 on CoinMarketCap. Flare (FLR): XRP's Link to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) As Ripple continues to integrate XRP into traditional banks, Flare (FLR) is becoming a key component of the XRP ecosystem, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform helps bring XRP into DeFi apps through its XRPFi plan, which is already garnering significant attention. Flare's value has been rising steadily,…

5 Coins to Buy Now That Ripple’s CEO is Sure XRP Will Join U.S. Crypto Reserves

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 07:19
The crypto industry is excited after Ripple’s CEO stated XRP could be in U.S. crypto reserves. This could demonstrate how other governments can integrate digital money into their financial institutions, making XRP a store of value and cash flow mechanism. While XRP dominates this market, other cryptocurrencies are also worth considering for investment. These five coins might make smart investors rich.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin with Real Use

Meme coins have captured the attention of investors worldwide, but few blend meme fun with practical use like Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The project has gained significant momentum, raising $25.9 million in its presale and selling 15.9 billion tokens across 13 stages. Currently, it’s priced at $0.0022, and the price will increase as the early sale progresses. What sets Little Pepe apart from other meme coins is its solid token setup and the absence of trading fees. The project allocated 26.5% of its tokens for the early sale, 30% for long-term network reserves, and 13.5% for staking rewards, which provide additional benefits to holders without requiring extra work. With a 95% score from Certik checks, investors can trust its safety and promise to be open. Little Pepe also boasts a rapidly growing community of over 41,000 holders and 30,000 Telegram users. Mixing meme strength, faster Layer 2 tech, and active community involvement puts Little Pepe in a good spot to hit a $1 billion market value and get into the top 100 on CoinMarketCap.

As Ripple continues to integrate XRP into traditional banks, Flare (FLR) is becoming a key component of the XRP ecosystem, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform helps bring XRP into DeFi apps through its XRPFi plan, which is already garnering significant attention. Flare’s value has been rising steadily, with a 7.3% increase over the past week. Its smart team-ups, such as Revolut’s Learn & Earn program and Crypto.com’s FAssets setup, are introducing Flare to millions of new users. Plus, with 70% of FLR tokens locked in staking and daily burns cutting the supply, Flare is setting itself up for long-term wins. With over $100 million in major company partnerships, Flare is generating significant interest from the financial world, making it a strong choice for individuals seeking to diversify their crypto investments.

Filecoin (FIL): Spread-Out Storage for the Future

Filecoin (FIL) is leading the way in distributed data storage, which is experiencing rapid growth. Filecoin is a major blockchain player, as it stores business data and applications without the need for a central server. Filecoin’s system continues to grow, with over 804 business customers storing more than 1,000 TiB of data each. The network’s ongoing improvements in safety, cost savings, and its push for AI and data flow enhancements prepare it for significant growth. Additionally, the Synapse SDK will simplify payments for developers, while its FIL-backed stablecoin, USDFC, is gaining popularity due to its 110% backing. At a current price of $2.44, Filecoin is ready for growth.

Dogwifhat (WIF): The Meme Coin That Breaks the Rules

Dogewifhat (WIF) is a great example of how community-led projects can garner significant attention in the crypto world. It’s still a meme coin, but its wild price fluctuations and unique brand have made it a top pick for high-risk investors. Dogwifhat made news in August 2025 with the sale of its famous beanie for 6.8 BTC ($ 793,000), causing a brief price surge. Despite a 7.33% dip in 24 hours, the coin’s community remains active. The plan includes fun updates, such as staking options and team-ups with Solana checkers, which could help revive interest.

Fantom (FTM): Fixing Growth Problems for the Spread-Out Web

Growth remains one of the biggest issues for blockchain networks, and Fantom (FTM) is tackling it directly. With the launch of Project Aida and Project Carmen, Fantom is working to enhance the growth and storage capabilities of its network, which is crucial for supporting decentralized applications (dApps). Fantom’s Virtual Machine (FVM) effectively executes smart contracts written in Solidity and Vyper, two popular programming languages for dApps. Those wishing to capitalize on the growing need for larger blockchain solutions can consider Fantom due to its technological advances and a solid price estimate of $1.74 to $2.97 by 2025. At a current price of $0.31, Fantom’s strong focus on growth and its expertise in running smart contracts more efficiently give it a bright outlook for the years ahead.

Conclusion: The Crypto Investment World

Ripple’s certainty about XRP’s chance to join U.S. crypto reserves shows the growing everyday use of cryptos. But XRP isn’t the only coin with growth chances. Little Pepe and these five coins combine meme coin potential, modern technology, and real-world applications.

