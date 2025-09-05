5 Game Day Beers That Make Every Football Sunday Better

There is nothing like the beginning of football season. There’s an excitement in the air: will your team make it to the playoffs or will they disappoint you like they do every year (sigh)? Is that new QB the real deal or a flop? And don’t forget about your fantasy team you spent hours researching only to get the last place draft spot.

When watching the games, pulling out a beer or two to enjoy just makes sense. And while there are many beers, there are some classics of their genre that make the experience of watching sports that much better. Here are some suggestions. Many of these beers are very easy to find throughout the United States but I also encourage going to your local brewery to see what beer styles they have available as well.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 28: A fan holds a Miller Lite beer can during the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images

1. A Macro Lager Above The Rest: Miller Lite

Of the three macro light lagers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s own Miller Lite made by MolsonCoors is the gold standard. It’s the original American light lager and its refreshing, high carbonation are an easy pairing with spicy buffalo wings. And at 4.2% ABV and 96 calories per 12 oz. can, you can perhaps have more than one if you’d like. Miller lite is available nationally and a 12 pack of cans is usually around $12.

Non-alcoholic IPA is a great addition to your football cooler. Athletic Brewing Co.

2. Non-Alcoholic Beer Of Note: Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild IPA

We are living in the golden age of non-alcoholic beer and Athletic Brewing Company is one of the reasons why. The brewery, with production spaces in both San Diego, CA and Milford, CT, makes a variety of non-alcoholic craft beer styles but their American IPA is delicious with pleasant citrus notes. Put these in your cooler for your non-drinking friends, pregnant pals or if you are just looking to taking a break for a quarter before having another beer. A six pack of cans is available for around $12 and this beer works wonders with a juicy cheeseburger.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 23: Bottles of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale are displayed on a shelf at Ringside Liquor on January 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images

3. A Hoppy American Classic: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Ask any beer geek about what their “desert island” beer is, Sierra Nevada pale ale is probably their answer. Brewed for over 40 years, Sierra Nevada’s classic malt and hop creation is a classic of a different time in craft beer when American brewers were just starting to define the path of “American beer.” Sierra Nevada’s 5.6% ABV pale ale is pretty bitter for a pale ale with the flavors coming from Cascade hops, a hop grown in the United States known for lovely citrus peel and pine flavors. A six pack of bottles is around $12 and if you like to have your spicy food even spicier, the hops in this beer will accentuate the flavors of hot foods like tacos.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: A view of Samuel Adams at Oktoberfest Sponsored By The Village Voice Presented By Jagermeister Hosted By Andrew Zimmern during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Studio Square on October 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF) getty

4. Fall Means Märzen: Samuel Adams Octoberfest

When the weather changes, Americans tend to turn to more malty beverages and look forward to when breweries across the country release their Oktoberfest styles. Many breweries will brew a märzen, an amber lager once served at Oktoberfest in Munich until the late 1980’s but is most associated with the giant party here in America. Samuel Adams’ 5.3% ABV Octoberfest is most likely the most popular Oktoberfest style made stateside and is easy to procure. When tailgating, it’s a stellar beer to have with a hot dog. A six pack of bottles is around $12.

5. A Dark Option That’s a Crowd Pleaser: Deschutes Brewery Black Butte Porter

It always makes sense to add a dark beer to your cooler and dark beers don’t have to be heavy and rich. Bend, Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery 5.5% ABV Black Butte porter has lovely flavors of light roast coffee and cocoa but is not super filling. Porters are also delicious with BBQ like ribs or brisket. And as if it couldn’t get any better, Deschutes also make an non-alcoholic version as well that’s very good. This beer is available in many states and a six pack of bottles is around $12.

Cheers to week 1 and remember to enjoy the games responsibly and to share a pint at the bar or on your couch with the people you truly care about.