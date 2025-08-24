5 new wallets bought 19,332 ETH worth about $92 million in the past two days

By: PANews
2025/08/24 08:34
Ethereum
ETH$4,775.67-0.09%

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 5 newly created wallets have accumulated 19,332 ETH (US$92 million) in the past 2 days.

