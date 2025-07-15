USDT’s cross-chain version “USDT0” has been integrated with Bitcoin’s Layer2 network Rootstock

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the cross-chain version of the stablecoin USDT, "USDT0", has been integrated with the Bitcoin Layer2 network Rootstock, enhancing the interoperability of USDT. USDT0 is a full-chain version of the TetherUSDT stablecoin, designed for cross-chain compatibility. Although the asset is fully backed by USDT, it is not directly managed by Tether, but is operated by Everdawn Labs. Currently, USDT0 has been deployed in the Ethereum, Arbitrum, Unichain and OP Superchain ecosystems.

