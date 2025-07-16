Boundless beta launch triggers new era of zero-knowledge market infrastructure

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 01:06
READY
READY$0.003078-8.39%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004913-3.77%
ZKsync
ZK$0.0492-2.99%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256+0.23%
Beta Token
BETA$0.000325-9.42%

The launch of Boundless’ incentivized testnet marks crypto’s first real stress test for production-ready zero-knowledge infrastructure. With the Ethereum Foundation and EigenLayer as early adopters, the scramble to operationalize ZK proofs across chains has officially begun.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 15, Boundless Network has deployed its Mainnet Beta on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, introducing what it calls the first “universal” zero-knowledge protocol.

Backed by RISC Zero’s zkVM, the incentivized testnet has already drawn participation from major players including the Ethereum Foundation, Wormhole, and EigenLayer—an unusual show of early confidence for a project still in beta.

The rollout also introduces Proof of Verifiable Work, a novel mechanism that rewards participants for generating and validating ZK proofs, effectively creating a decentralized marketplace for computational integrity.

The mechanics behind Boundless’ zero-knowledge gambit

Boundless positions itself as a decentralized marketplace where blockchains, developers, and miners converge to trade verifiable computation. Powered by RISC Zero’s zkVM, the protocol acts as a universal proof layer, allowing any chain to offload complex computations while maintaining cryptographic certainty.

Think of it as a trustless outsourcing hub: instead of every blockchain redundantly verifying the same data, they can now share proofs across networks, slashing costs and latency.

The Boundless beta launch is significant because, for the first time, a ZK system is being tested under real economic conditions. Previous implementations, whether zkEVMs, co-processors, or privacy chains, have operated in isolation. Boundless flips the script by incentivizing a decentralized network of proof generators and validators, creating a live marketplace for zero-knowledge computation.

Proof of Verifiable Work

At the heart of Boundless’ beta is Proof of Verifiable Work, a radical departure from traditional mining. PoVW rewards participants for verifying zero-knowledge proofs within a zkVM. High-performance GPU owners, whether institutional miners or independent operators, can now earn fees by validating computational integrity, not by brute-forcing hashes.

Beyond aligning incentives, this mechanism could reshape crypto’s labor economy. By tying rewards to proof complexity and speed, Boundless creates a meritocratic system where the most efficient miners earn the most.

Early participants will also receive allocations of $ZKC, Boundless’ native token, ahead of its official launch later this year. The exact distribution will depend on the complexity, volume, and speed of completed proofs. According to the press release, the token generation event for $ZKC is scheduled for later in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,483.15-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1939+15.34%
Amp
AMP$0.003454-3.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.646-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date