Experts say Wall Street Ponke could outrun Shib, Pepe; here’s why

Wall Street Ponke, an Ethereum-based memecoin, gains early traction and trader interest as SHIB and PEPE lose momentum.

Wall Street Ponke (WPONKE), a newly launched Ethereum-based crypto, is beginning to turn heads across the memecoin space. With a strong focus on trader protection and early market traction, it is gaining ground just as top memecoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) show signs of slowing. Analysts believe WPONKE could be next in line for a major run this month.

SHIB shows momentum then fades

Shiba Inu remains one of the biggest meme tokens by market cap. Between July 13 and 14, SHIB rose by more than 3 percent, jumping from $0.000013314 to a local high of $0.00001416. That was its best level in nearly two months. Still, the rally didn’t last long, and the price slipped back to $0.000013720 shortly after.

This move followed Bitcoin’s push above $122000, a jump that helped carry much of the altcoin market. But SHIB couldn’t maintain its breakout. By July 15, it had dropped again to $0.00001287, losing 6.4 percent in a single day.

The RSI on SHIB’s 14-day chart is closing in on 70, a zone many see as overbought. Some traders believe this signals strength in trend continuation, while others see it as a potential turning point.

PEPE is trading sideways in accumulation zone

Pepe has also dipped, sliding 3.4 percent over the past day and now sits near $0.00001205. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock reveals that 57 percent of PEPE holders remain in profit, collectively holding more than 239 trillion tokens worth over $3 billion. Another 6.8 percent are currently at breakeven.

This signals a lower risk of panic selling since most holders are not under pressure to exit. That said, analysts warn that profit-taking is possible, especially from those who have only just returned to breakeven.

https://twitter.com/MorjaAlex/status/1945017659004686695



Market analyst Morja Alex described PEPE’s current pattern as a typical cooldown. He suggested the token may be entering a consolidation phase. However, he also added that more confirmation is needed. “Until we see another test of the liquidity area and a structural breakout, this accumulation remains uncertain,” he noted.

Wall Street Ponke offers real tools for safer meme investing

While SHIB and PEPE continue to lean on legacy meme momentum, Wall Street Ponke is taking a different route. The project is building a safety-first ecosystem designed to protect retail investors and create more trust in crypto trading.



Powered by Ethereum, WPONKE runs a real-time AI monitoring system that scans new tokens as they enter the market. It checks contract patterns, liquidity behavior, and red flags to detect possible scams before they happen. The system then gives each token a risk score, helping users make informed moves based on real data instead of rumors.

On top of that, WPONKE includes a full education hub built for traders of all levels. This learning space is designed to teach fundamentals, strategies, and red flag spotting to help users grow and avoid common traps in meme investing.

Presale momentum grows fast

Despite launching recently, Wall Street Ponke has already raised over 358 thousand dollars in its presale. Each WPONKE token is currently priced at $0.000274. So far, more than 1.32 billion tokens have been staked by early adopters. The project offers an estimated 1133% annual staking reward, giving serious incentive for users to lock in early.

This strong presale performance shows the market is ready for a memecoin with more than just hype. WPONKE’s blend of education, security, and smart AI tools is appealing to investors who have grown cautious after repeated cycles of memecoin scams.

While SHIB and PEPE remain major players in the meme world, more eyes are turning toward projects that offer real value and security in today’s fast-moving market.

About Wall Street Ponke

Wall Street Ponke is a decentralized Ethereum project created to rebuild investor confidence in crypto. With a focus on AI security, transparency, and anti-scam detection, WPONKE delivers practical tools and education to traders. It moves beyond the usual meme hype by offering long-term value and protection against fraud.

For more information, visit the official website, Telegram, and X.