"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

This week, Washington has ushered in a critical moment known as "Crypto Week", and the U.S. Congress is accelerating a number of legislations supporting cryptocurrencies, heralding major changes in the cryptocurrency industry. This will not only inject new growth momentum into the industry, but will also significantly reduce its future risks.
Legislative highlights of "Cryptocurrency Week" On July 3, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a low-key but far-reaching press release, officially declaring June 14 as "Cryptocurrency Week" and promising to promote three key cryptocurrency legislations:
While both the CLARITY Act and the Anti-CBDC Act still require Senate approval, passage of either bill in the House would be a major milestone for the crypto industry.
A clear regulatory framework will bring double dividends to the cryptocurrency industry:
1. Promote Growth Clear cryptocurrency legislation will incentivize large financial institutions to increase their presence in the crypto space, attract billions of dollars in investment, and guide trillions of dollars in traditional assets into the blockchain-based ecosystem. Imagine if JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, or Nasdaq were free to develop in a clear regulatory environment, what kind of boom would the cryptocurrency market usher in? The answer will be revealed at "Crypto Week".
2. Reduce risks The cryptocurrency industry has been hit hard by the lack of regulation. For example, the collapse of FTX, Luna, Three Arrows Capital and other events not only hit the market hard, but also weakened investor confidence. These failures are largely due to the lack of regulation:
While clear rules cannot completely eliminate market scandals—Bernie Madoff and Credit Suisse in traditional finance are examples—they can significantly reduce the likelihood of such incidents. Over the past 15 years, despite being one of the best performing assets in the world, Bitcoin has experienced seven plunges of more than 70%. Clear regulation will reduce the risk of unexpected crashes caused by unregulated offshore platforms, and the possibility of large market fluctuations will also be reduced. Why do cryptocurrencies have bipartisan support? People often worry that the next administration may reverse the achievements of crypto legislation, but this concern may be unnecessary. Cryptocurrency is one of the few policy issues that has broad bipartisan support in the United States. The passage of the GENIUS Act in the Senate is an example, showing a bipartisan support base. There are multiple reasons behind the bipartisan support:
This economic incentive ensures the long-term sustainability of cryptocurrency legislation. As the old saying goes, “You can’t put the genie back into the bottle.” Once these bills are passed and signed into law during “Crypto Week,” cryptocurrency will enter a new era of mainstream adoption.
Source: Bitwise Asset Management, data from company filings and presentations. Data as of June 30, 2025. (1) “Cryptocurrency trading and custody” includes trading in cryptocurrency spot, futures, and derivatives.
According to Bitwise Asset Management, as of June 30, 2025, almost all major financial institutions in the United States have been involved in cryptocurrency trading, custody or derivatives markets. This wave of institutional adoption has further consolidated the status of cryptocurrency and made it more difficult to reverse the policy.
"Crypto Week" in Washington is not only a legislative event, but also a turning point for the crypto industry to mature. Through legislation such as the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC Act, the cryptocurrency market will usher in clearer rules, lower investment risks, and stronger growth momentum. This not only opens up new opportunities for investors and institutions, but also lays the foundation for building an open, transparent, and efficient financial ecosystem. Cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream, and this week's legislative progress will write a new chapter for the future of the industry.