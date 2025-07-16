The jury of Tornado Cash co-founded Storm is composed of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31.

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the first day of the trial of Tornado Cash co-founder Storm has ended. The jury consists of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31. In its opening statement, the U.S. Department of Justice likened Tornado Cash to a "money laundering machine" and called Storm and its co-founders the manipulators. But the defense believes that the prosecution has failed to prove that Storm has a direct connection with criminals, emphasizing that it has only developed a tool that has been abused. The trial also mentioned that the government will summon hackers who have actually used Tornado Cash to testify. The defense in the Tornado Cash case knew that it would be difficult to convince the jury, so it began to explain the technical details during the opening statement and planned to invite expert witnesses to appear in court, including experts who specialize in explaining token economics. The case will continue tomorrow.