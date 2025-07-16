PayPal Supports PYUSD on Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Solana Networks

PANews reported on July 16 that PayPal updated its cryptocurrency service terms on July 16, 2025, explicitly supporting the issuance and use of PYUSD stablecoins on the Arbitrum network. PYUSD is issued by Paxos and is fully backed by U.S. dollars, U.S. Treasury bonds and other highly liquid assets as reserves, with a fixed price of $1. Users can buy, sell, convert or send PYUSD through the PayPal Cryptocurrency Center, but they need to choose the correct supported blockchain network (including Arbitrum, Ethereum and Solana).

