Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission extends the time for visiting professionals to provide virtual asset services to 45 days

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 15, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a circular on optimization measures to facilitate visiting professionals to conduct regulated activities or provide virtual asset services in Hong Kong. According to the circular, currently mobile professionals are allowed to conduct regulated activities or provide virtual asset services in Hong Kong for no more than 30 days in each calendar year, and their licenses will be subject to a condition in this regard (the existing mobile professional conditions). In order to facilitate visiting professionals and allow them to conduct the above activities in Hong Kong more flexibly, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission will now extend the relevant period to 45 days per calendar year.