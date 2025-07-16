Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:07
Major
MAJOR$0.16075+3.85%
U
U$0.01105+1.56%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.25-1.49%

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq Composite hovered at the flatline with 0.04%. 

Slight upticks in the blue-chip and benchmark indices came as investors assessed earnings reports from top banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs. Bank of America’s second-quarter report showed revenue of $26.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, beating expectations of $0.85.

Stocks,crypto up amid latest U.S. inflation data

Stocks had declined on Tuesday in reaction to inflation concerns and renewed tariff uncertainty. However, with investors navigating the latest tariff-driven jitters, Wall Street turned optimistic.

The uptick has been helped by the lower-than-expected producer price index data released on Wednesday. 

U.S. June PPI rose 2.3% year over year, its lowest level since September 2024. This was below the forecasted 2.5% increase. On a month-over-month basis, PPI was flat, also below the expected 0.20% gain.

Slowing inflation often triggers positive moves in risk assets, as investors view such data as signaling a potential interest rate decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) also advanced after pulling back to $116,000 amid profit-taking from its recent run to $123,000. With “crypto week” underway, BTC edged higher again and was retesting resistance near $119,000.

Elsewhere, gold remained steady amid tariff-related sentiment, while the bond market showed a muted reaction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,492.62-3.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1939+17.72%
Amp
AMP$0.003437-3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.683-1.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date