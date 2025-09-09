$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 05:55
A wave of digital asset supply is set to enter the market, potentially testing buyer appetite across the crypto landscape.

According to the Tokenomist website, major projects will unlock more than $513 million in tokens between September 8 and 15.

Key Unlocks and Market Backdrop

Solana (SOL) will release 502,930 SOL worth almost $104 million. It’s only 0.09% of the supply, but it comes at a time when the asset is trying to stay near $210 after rising more than 15% since early August.

The recently approved Alpenglow upgrade, which cuts transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to less than 200 milliseconds, has also gotten developers interested and made people feel more positive about the SOL market.

Traders should also keep an eye on Aptos, which is set to deploy 11.31 million of its native APT token, worth just over $48 million. The #51-ranked cryptocurrency has been slowly rising, adding 3.1% to its value in the past week to reach $4.33. However, it is still down almost 10% in the past month.

Connex (CONX), on the other hand, has to unlock $38.76 million in the middle of recent market problems. In the past week, the token lost almost 5% of its value, while in the last month, it dipped by more than 30%.

At the same time, Starknet will also distribute 127 million of its STRK tokens. At the time of this writing, the Layer 2 validity rollup had a market cap of about $513 million and was down 3.4% over the week. It is also 97% below its all-time high achieved in 2024.

While some market watchers think that these weaker performers may be especially sensitive to sudden supply increases, Story Protocol’s IP token has gone against the trend. It went up more than 10% in the last week, reaching a new all-time high of $8.88 a few hours ago, just in time for the injection of 2.32 million tokens worth more than $20 million into the market.

Dogecoin and Official Trump

Unlock dynamics often connect with bigger stories in the crypto world. For example, Dogecoin (DOGE) is about to release $21.82 million worth of tokens over the next several days, with the prospect of a new investment product tied to the OG meme coin drawing ever nearer.

Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg, says that ETF issuer REX Shares will launch the first DOGE exchange-traded fund as soon as next week. The asset has also risen by more than 8% in the last month, thanks in part to an announcement by Nebraska-based CleanCore of a $175 million private placement to build a DOGE treasury.

The Official Trump (TRUMP) token is also scheduled to drop coins worth $41.37 million over the next seven days. This latest allocation coincides with a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, which said that the Trump family’s investments in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and TRUMP now make up the biggest part of their paper net worth after briefly reaching $6 billion.

