A whale's 25x leveraged ETH short position is facing the risk of forced liquidation, and the current loss has exceeded 2 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the 25x leveraged ETH short position of the whale 0x9626 is facing the risk of forced liquidation. The whale has closed some of its positions and currently still holds a short position of 12,500 ETH (worth $40.7 million). The current loss has exceeded $2 million, and the forced liquidation price is $3,279.57.

