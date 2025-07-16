Analysis: WLFI crypto portfolio now recovered, after losing $157 million in April

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, if the assets purchased by the Trump family crypto project WLFI were not sold as they said, then their investment portfolio, which lost $157 million in April, should have recovered now. Since December last year, WLFI has spent a total of 352 million U on the chain to purchase 12 assets, mainly ETH, accounting for more than 60%.

In April, ETH fell below $1,500, and their investment portfolio, which was mostly ETH, suffered a floating loss of up to $157 million. However, WLFI later transferred most of the purchased assets to Coinbase Prime. Although they claimed that they would not sell them, they could not confirm whether they would be sold after transferring them to the exchange.