Aethir and Credible launch first DePIN-powered crypto credit card

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 01:14
DePIN firm Aethir launched a crypto credit card with Credible Finance for ATH token holders and validators.

On Wednesday, July 16, Aethir (ATH) partnered with stablecoin lender Credible Finance to launch the first crypto credit card backed by DePIN. The card will be available to Aethir node operators and token holders, who can claim it for free.

Users can top off the card with ATH tokens or stablecoins on Solana, which they can then use for everyday payments. The card also includes access to a revolving line of credit, determined by the user’s Aethir token holdings.

In addition, cardholders will gain access to Credible’s private investor portal for short-term lending. According to the company, the portal offers yields of up to 24% on major stablecoins such as USDC and USDT.

What’s behind the Aethir and Credible partnership?

The partnership is designed to reward ATH token holders, GPU providers, and node operators. Aethir and Credible plan to expand the credit card program to a wider user base as the Aethir ecosystem grows.

Aethir powers a decentralized cloud GPU network, allowing smaller GPU providers to offer services to enterprise clients. The company aims to deliver scalable and cost-effective computing for AI, machine learning, gaming, and rendering applications. Its decentralized model enables growth without the high costs of traditional infrastructure.

