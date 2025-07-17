Talos doubles down on crypto’s data problem with Coin Metrics acquisition

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 02:51
WING
WING$0,1552-5,59%
Movement
MOVE$0,1271-1,77%

The most trusted name in crypto data is joining forces with one of the most connected. With Coin Metrics under its wing, Talos appears to be making a strategic move to address crypto’s biggest institutional hurdle: unreliable, fragmented market intelligence.

On July 16, crypto trading infrastructure provider Talos announced plans to acquire Coin Metrics, the Boston-based blockchain analytics and market data firm known for supplying high-integrity metrics to financial institutions.

The acquisition will see Coin Metrics’ network data, risk models, and index products integrated directly into Talos’s existing trading and portfolio management systems—effectively merging data infrastructure with execution rails on a single platform. While terms weren’t disclosed, Fortune reported the deal is valued at over $100 million, making it the largest acquisition in Talos’s history.

The data play that could reshape institutional crypto

For institutions, crypto’s biggest roadblock might not be volatility but visibility. Traditional asset managers operate in markets where every trade is backed by decades of standardized data, auditable flows, and transparent pricing. Crypto, by contrast, remains a patchwork of fragmented exchanges, opaque on-chain activity, and inconsistent metrics.

That’s why Talos’s acquisition of Coin Metrics appears to be an attempt to rebuild crypto’s infrastructure with institutional-grade clarity. By bringing market structure and market intelligence under one roof, Talos is betting that institutional investors will gain access to a unified platform capable of managing the entire asset lifecycle, from strategy modeling to post-trade reconciliation.

The real test isn’t whether Talos can integrate Coin Metrics’ technology; it’s whether institutions will treat the combined platform as crypto’s answer to the Bloomberg Terminal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1944+18,39%
Amp
AMP$0,003424-3,46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,692-1,04%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0,00578+7,43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
Oasis
ROSE$0,02353-2,20%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0,40183-1,30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01471-5,46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date