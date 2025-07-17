SRM rebrands as Tron Inc. in one of crypto’s strangest public transitions

Once known for crafting Disney-themed souvenirs, SRM Entertainment now holds the keys to one of crypto’s biggest treasury plays. Its rebrand to Tron Inc. and Nasdaq ticker switch to “TRON” marks a corporate metamorphosis few saw coming, least of all Wall Street.

On July 16, SRM Entertainment, the company that recently struck a reverse merger deal with Justin Sun’s Tron, announced it has officially changed its corporate name to Tron Inc. and will begin trading under the Nasdaq ticker “TRON” starting July 17.

The move finalizes the Florida-based firm’s transformation from a niche toy supplier to a publicly traded crypto treasury giant, aligning its public image with its newly adopted strategy: stockpiling and managing TRX, the native token of the TRON blockchain. With over 365 million TRX now on its balance sheet, the company claims the title of largest publicly traded corporate holder of the asset.

While the mechanics are straightforward, the implications are anything but. For a company that once manufactured theme park trinkets, the leap into crypto’s high-stakes financial arena is as audacious as it is unprecedented. The question now is whether Wall Street will treat it as a visionary play or a speculative gamble dressed up as innovation.

A new name, an old business, and a blockchain bet with high stakes

What makes SRM’s new identity so striking isn’t just the rebrand; it’s the friction between what the company was, what it says it is now, and what it actually holds. Beneath the fresh “Tron Inc.” banner lies a business still actively billing itself as a designer and distributor of custom merchandise for theme parks and entertainment venues.

That legacy, which includes partnerships with Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld, remains intact on paper. But in practice, the company’s public face and financial orientation have shifted almost entirely to crypto. The pivot began with a $210 million reverse merger deal involving Justin Sun’s TRON and accelerated once SRM began stockpiling over 365 million TRX tokens.

With that move, it leapfrogged into position as the largest publicly traded holder of TRON’s native asset. Whether that makes Tron Inc. a crypto-native treasury vehicle or a theme park supplier with a sideline in digital assets is part of the confusion.

Still, the company is clear about its long-term ambitions.

The Trump factor lingers in the background

Beyond the balance sheet, Tron Inc.’s backstory remains entangled with political intrigue. The reverse merger was facilitated by Dominari Securities, a firm with deep ties to the Trump family, a connection Eric Trump hastily denied when news broke.

Given Justin Sun’s recent investments in Trump-aligned ventures, the optics have fueled speculation about whether this deal is about blockchain adoption or backroom alliances.