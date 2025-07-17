Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $799 million yesterday, marking the 10th consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $799 million on July 16 (EST), of which BlackRock's IBIT had a net inflow of $764 million and ARKB had a net inflow of $19.8169 million. The current total net asset value of the ETF is $153.762 billion, accounting for 6.45% of the BTC market value, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $53.865 billion.

