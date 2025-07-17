World Liberty Financial approves proposal to make WLFI tokens tradable

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 13:37
Movement
MOVE$0.1269-3.49%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09534-1.72%
NEAR
NEAR$2.388-4.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01473-5.81%

World Liberty Financial has received near-unanimous support from its community to make the WLFI token tradable.

The proposal closed on July 16 with 99.94% approval, following a week-long vote that began on July 9. The move will shift the WLFI ecosystem from closed participation to a more open model, allowing peer-to-peer transfers and access to secondary markets. 

As a result, more tokenholders will be able to take part in governance decisions related to ecosystem incentives, token emissions, and treasury management. Trading will begin in stages. At first, only a portion of the tokens sold to early backers will be unlocked. 

https://twitter.com/worldlibertyfi/status/1945590075498123474?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The remaining supply, including founder and advisor allocations, will be locked until the community conducts more votes to decide on future release schedules. The Trump family’s holdings, including those held through DT Marks DEFI LLC, will remain subject to these restrictions.

A detailed rollout plan is expected soon. So far, no centralized or decentralized exchange listings have been announced, although speculation around potential listings has picked up since the vote.

The WLFI token was sold in two rounds. In October 2024, the first one raised about $300 million by selling 20 billion tokens for $0.015 per token. The second sale in January 2025 added $250 million by selling 5 billion tokens at $0.05 each. The total revenue from token sales has been approximately $550 million.

The Trump family continues to play a central role in the project. They are reported to hold about 15.75 billion tokens. Trump’s sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron, are listed as advisors. Their combined involvement in WLFI and other crypto ventures has added an estimated $620 million to the family’s reported net worth.

World Liberty Financial has teamed up with blockchain analytics company TRM Labs to monitor on-chain activity and assist with compliance. While no regulatory issues have been raised so far, the ability to trade WLFI may attract closer scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers as the token reaches broader markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,472.8-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%